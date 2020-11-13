Uche Usim, Abuja

In an aggressive move to address the crippling infrastructure deficit in the state and make it attractive for investors, the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir el-Rufai ,has awarded several road projects to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Limited.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA), Dr Mohammed Lawal Magaji, made the disclosure in Kaduna in an interface with journalists.

According to him, the massive road construction and rehabilitation project aligns with the urban renewal efforts of the Kaduna State government.

Magaji said that the urban renewal project was launched in 2019, adding that 18 different roads were awarded to CCECC.

“Later, two were added. Four of the roads have been completed by CCECC. We have other roads that have reached advanced levels of completion. Anytime from now, some of the roads will be completed.