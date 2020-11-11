Uche Usim, Abuja

In an aggressive move to address the crippling infrastructure deficit in the state and make it attractive for investors, the Kaduna State Governor, Mr Nasir el-Rufai has awarded several road projects to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Limited.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Road Agency (KADRA), Dr Mohammed Lawal Magaji, made the disclosure in Kaduna in an interface with journalists.

According to him, the massive road construction and rehabilitation project aligns with the urban renewal efforts of the Kaduna State government.

Magaji said that the urban renewal project was launched in 2019, adding that 18 different roads were awarded to CCECC.

“Later, two were added. Four of the roads have been completed by CCECC. We have other roads that have reached advanced levels of completion Anytime from now, some of the roads will be completed.

“Apart from the roads under the construction of CCECC, we have five more roads to be constructed within the metropolis (in four local government areas). Work will soon commence on them.

Underpass and flyover bridges are also being constructed to modernize the state.

“We also have urban renewal projects in Zaria and Kafachan that will soon take off”, Magaji revealed.

On sourcing of funds despite the catastrophic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the KADRA boss said his agency’s mandate was strictly is to handle road construction, while the financing aspect is handled by the State’s Ministry of Finance.

He added: “So far, financing has not been a problem. For instance, CCECC has not been able to exhaust the mobilization fee paid to it by the government”.

On the economic benefits of the road, Magaji said: “The essence of this urban renewal project is to open up areas to connect communities and link major roads. Once you have all these incorporated security challenges will be tackled, investors will come in to invest, our local business people – even during construction of the roads – there are economic activities already, these massive projects will create job opportunities for our youths. Travel time will be reduced because the roads will minimize traffic gridlock. “So, the social economic activities of the state will improve and Kaduna state will be great again. Because of the development that is usually associated with road construction, we expect that Kaduna State soon experience higher GDP.

“We have other road construction projects going on in other parts of the State. The State government also has the district road project initiative that are also ongoing across the state, whether it is the hinterland, towns, cities and local government, we have massive road projects going on across”, he noted.