Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), will soon demolish 59 houses in Enugu in continuation of its urban renewal programme.

The agency has issued a 21-day demolition notice to owners of the 59 property, suspected to have been constructed or are under construction without approval plan in Enugu South Local Government Area of the city.

Chairman of ECTDA, Josef Onoh, said that the notice was in line with their previous notice which took effect on October 5, 2020.

He listed some of the names of the identified developers and unidentified ones to include properties located in such places as Achara Layout, Ugwuaji, Corridor Layout, Maryland, Awkunanaw Extension, Agbirigba and Maduka Estate, among other areas.

«That the owners of these properties should forward their approved building plan and evidence of ECTDA vetting payment fee for the state IGR account within 21 days of this publication.

«That failure to adhere/comply with the directive will attract demolition of the said property,» he stated.

Onoh said the request was made pursuant to Section 13, 14, 15 (1)a and 16 (1)a of Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority law, Revised laws of Enugu state 2014.