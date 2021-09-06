United Rivers and Bayelsa States Indigenes Association, Lagos (URBSIAL) has commended Milland Dixion Dikio (retd), interim administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for the successes recorded since he assumed office.

A statement by Bob Ogoli (president) and Nyebuchi Amadi (general secretary) said Dikio has demonstrated that he has a better understanding with the people of the Niger Delta.

They recalled that the Interim Administrator enjoined the ex-agitators to embrace entreprenuership rather than wait to collect monthly stipends from government when he spoke to their leaders during the second phase of the Amnesty Programme which held in Yenegoa recently.

They urged the Interim Administrator to support the association’ in the training and be equipping of the second batch of youths in vocational skills such as welding/fabrication, fashion design, ICT among others.

They stated the association sponsored 13 youths from the two states in the first batch vocational training and they graduated from the Railway Training School, Yaba, Lagos.

They disclosed the association is established to cater for the welfare of indigenes from both states residing in Lagos,

