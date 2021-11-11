United Rivers Bayelsa Indigenes Association (URBSIAL), Lagos State chapter has congratulated Coloniel Milliand Dikio (retd), the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for his re-appointment by the Federal Government.

In a press release jointly signed by Bob Ogoli (President) and Godfrey Amadi (General Secretary), they recalled that the re-appointment is a well deserved one going by the successes recorded within the short period in office.

“Indeed your re-appointment comes as good news to advocates of continuity and development of the Niger Delta region. With your renewed mandate, you have the opportunity of addressing grey arrears and extend your laudable projects and programmes that will impact on the region positively.

The association urged Diri to partner with URBSIAL to train more people in the region through vocational and skill acquisition programmes and integrate ex-millitants who have been re-oriented, rehabitated and trained.

