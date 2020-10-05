The union called on government to employ more teachers to fill the vacuum created by retired teachers in public schools.

Adesina recommended that government should employ new teachers on subjects basis.

He acknowledged that the government had employed some teachers in both secondary and primary schools earlier this year noted that “the number is still short of expectation.’’

“Many teachers have retired this year and the vacuum has to be filled in the various subjects,’’ he said.

Adesina also spoke on the need for additional classrooms to space students and prevent over-crowded situations in schools.

“This is the ideal to implement the UNESCO’s standard of one teacher to 25 learners in a classroom. Low-cost buildings can be built as an emergency across the state,’’ he said.

The union leader remarked that teachers were the central figures and players in educational development.