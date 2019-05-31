Paul Osuyi, Asaba

THE Urhobo Political Group, a pressure group within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has endorsed the ambition of former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Dr. Uzor Orji Kalu, to become the Deputy Senate President in the Ninth Senate, billed for inauguration in two weeks.

The endorsement was done through a unanimous voice vote, by the group, during a meeting held at Ughelli, in Delta State.

Coordinator of the group, Jerry Uloho, said Kalu was endorsed because of his integrity, and added that Kalu led an enviable track record of performance, during his tenure as governor of Abia State.

Uloho said Kalu’s record is unblemished and that electing him as the deputy senate president would add candour to the image of Nigeria that is presently at a near obscure level.

As an industrialist who has made much input in the economy of the country, the group said Kalu, as deputy senate president, would be a plus to the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari; in his attempt to salvage Nigeria’s economy and win the fight against corruption.

“Orji Kalu is cool headed and a personality whose character is not in doubt. We are not comfortable with having a rascal and controversial figure that would rubbish the image of the senate and the country, at large, in the eyes of the global community.

“If Orji Kalu becomes the deputy senate president, everybody will sleep, heavens will not destroy heavens. His promotion will not be a punishment to fellow Nigerians and, with Orji Kalu, not only the South South and South East, but the entire nation would be comfortable,” Uloho said.

He urged all senators-elect to give Orji Kalu the needed support to emerge as the deputy senate president of the Ninth Senate.