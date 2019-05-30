Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Urhobo Political Group, a pressure group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed the ambition of former governor of Abia State and Senator-elect, Orji Uzor Kalu, to become the next Deputy Senator President in the ninth National Assembly billed for inauguration next month.

The endorsement was done through a unanimous voice vote by members of the group during a meeting held at Ughelli, Delta State.

Coordinator of the group Jerry Uloho said Kalu was endorsed because of his integrity, adding that he led an enviable track record of performance during his tenure as governor of Abia State.

Uloho said Kalu’s record is unblemished, and that electing him as the Deputy Senate President would be positive for the image of Nigeria.

As an industrialist who has made much input in the Nigerian economy, the group said Kalu as DSP would be a plus to the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari in his attempt to salvage the Nigerian economy and win the fight against corruption.

“Orji Kalu is cool headed and a personality whose character is not in doubt. We are not comfortable with having a rascal and controversial figure that would rubbish the image of the Senate and the nation at large in the eyes of the global community,” Uloho said.

“If Orji Kalu becomes the DSP, promotion will not be a punishment to fellow Nigerians; and with Orji Kalu, not only the South-South and South-East, but the entire nation, would be comfortable,” Uloho said.

He urged all senators-elect to give Kalu the needed support to emerge as the Deputy Senate President of the ninth Senate.