Omoniyi Salaudeen

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has thrown its weight behind Amotekun, the Southwest security outfit, saying it’s meant to help the Federal Government combat insecurity in the land.

In a statement signed by its President-General, Moses Taiga, the UPU said: “Amotekun is a response to the current security challenges in the South West. The baby should not be thrown away with the bathwater because Amotekun is needed. Amotekun’s target is criminals, not a religious or ethnic group. Criminality knows no ethnicity.”

While urging the southwest governors to continue to dialogue with the Federal Government to smoothen the rough edges, it charged their counterparts in the South-South to come up with a similar outfit to support the police in securing the region, warning “if the South-South is not pro-active, by the time Amotekun succeeds in chasing away criminals from the South West, they will relocate to the South-South and the area will become uninhabitable.”

Olorogun, who lamented illegal occupation of land belonging to the Urhobo by hoodlums and the attendant killing and maiming of his people, also called on the relevant authorities to wake up to their responsibilities of protecting lives and property of innocent citizens. «Economic activities have ground to a halt in some part of Urhobo clans like Uwheru and Abraka, he added.