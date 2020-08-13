Omoniyi Salaudeen

An appeal has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the Nigerian Army to halt the illegal sales of Urhobo lands hitherto acquired for military purposes.

The appeal was contained in a press briefing by the President-General of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Olorogun Moses Taiga, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

Taiga disclosed that Urhobo communities in Delta State and the Nigerian Army had been at loggerheads over the alleged sales of their lands donated for military purposes.

According to him, the Nigerian Army acquired the parcels of land in 1975 for the construction of the present day Effurun Barracks. But after the construction of the barracks, the large portions of lands that were left unused were usurped and sold off to private individuals.

He said: “We seek the return of the Uvwie and Okpe lands acquired for military purposes in the past but not so utilised, and which are now being sold by the military to private individuals. We had presented this matter to President Buhari in June 2018, and he made a commitment to return these lands. But for over one year now, nothing has been done.”

While commending the president for naming some railway stations after their sons, he also urged the federal and Delta governments to provide adequate infrastructural facilities that would improve the total wellbeing of Urhobo communities.

“We wish to thank the president for naming the Abraka Station after Major General David Ejoor, and the Okpara Station after Olorogun Micheal Ibru. The federal and the delta governments should provide adequate infrastructure to the Urhobo nation. We need roads, particularly the East West Road, which has remained uncompleted for over 20 years.”