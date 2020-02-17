Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Urhobo youths in Delta State on Monday decried the incessant killings in their communities by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The youths specifically condemned last weekend’s attacks on Uwheru Kingdom where about eight persons were killed while properties and farmlands were also destroyed.

Speaking to newsmen on one of the communities ravaged by the marauding herdsmen, the president of the Youth Wing of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), Efemena Kelly Umukoro stated that no tribe has the monopoly of violence in the country.

Umukoro who expressed deep concern over the renewed attacks, said Urhobo youths cannot fold their hands and allow some unscrupulous elements in the name of herdsmen to be killing and burning their brothers and raping their mothers and sisters for no just cause in their own farmlands.

While calling on herdsmen to steer clear of their farmlands, Umukoro warned that Urhobo youths will not hesitate to resort to self-help if those behind the attacks do not relent.

He called on the Federal Government to look into the issue of herdsmen killings, saying that the effect from the herdsmen will be high on them if they continue to play politics with killings.

“If the Federal Government cannot secure lives and property for Urhobos, l want to make it clear that Urhobo youths have the capacity to defend their nation. There is no leader that will stand and watched their people being killed by strangers and he will be happy. The fact that Urhobos are hospitable does not make them fools.

“I want to call on all Urhobo House of Assembly members to fast track the anti-open grazing bill because if it is passed, it will check the excesses of the herdsmen.

“As the Urhobo youth president, l strongly condemned the act; it is barbaric, uncivilised and unacceptable and Urhobo youths will defend themselves,” he vowed.