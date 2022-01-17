From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Senator Representing Edo South Senatorial District, Senator Matthew Urhoghide has called on the Oredo local government Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Leaders to wholeheartedly embrace governor Godwin Obaseki’s government.

Urhoghide who made the call at a meeting with the local government party leaders in his house during the week also sued for peace among members.

The senator urged the party faithful to see Obaseki’s led government as a PDP government.

He cited the PDP Constitution under Code of Conduct, Chapter 3, Part 1, 10 (5) and (6) which say ‘No member of the party (PDP) shall publicly make critical comment’s about the policies of any government elected on the platform of the party.

“And ‘No member of the party [PDP] shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected governments’ respectively,”.

Urhoghide described as anti-party, any violations of this section of the party constitution and urged members to close ranks so that the party can be formidable at all times.

The meeting ended with everyone present agreeing in a voice vote to work to ensure that the PDP is one in Oredo local government area.