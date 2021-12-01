From Tony Osauzo, Benin

No fewer than 222 youths and women selected from Edo South senatorial district, were, yesterday, trained in various trades and supported with starter packs to commence their small scale businesses.

The training, which was facilitated by Matthew Urhoghide, the senator representing Edo South senatorial district at the National Assembly, and sponsored by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Cross River Basin Development Authority, is part of the lawmaker’s effort to improve the livelihoods of unemployed individuals.

Legislative aide to Urhoghide, Pet Eghobamien, who represented the lawmaker at the event, told newsmen that over 7,000 persons across the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district in the state have so far been trained in different skills and empowered.

He said more of the lawmaker’s kind gesture to assist residents to be self-employed would come before the end of 2021 and continue the following year.

“The programme is facilitated by Urhoghide. He promised all of these things during electioneering that he will improve lives and livelihoods of Edo people,” Urhoghide said.

