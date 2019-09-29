Do you feel lower abdominal pain, burning sensation when urinating or frequent urge to urinate?

Then you may be experiencing some symptoms of urinary tract infection (UTI), which is popularly called toilet infection in by many in Nigeria. For fear of UTIs people tend to avoid using public toilets and will prefer to endure the discomfort of a full bladder until they can access a convenient toilet.

Urinary tract infection is an infection in any part of your urinary system (which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra). The urinary system may be divided into upper (kidneys, ureters) and lower (bladder and urethra), hence conditions affecting it may be referred to as upper or lower urinary tract infections. Urinary tract infections can affect any age group or sex. However, certain factors make people more prone to developing urinary tract infections. These factors include being female, pregnancy, having some medical conditions (for instance, kidney stones, enlarged prostate), using some birth control methods, menopause, conditions that decrease the immune status of an individual (diabetes mellitus, use of steroids and sometimes in the elderly), among others. UTI is said to be commoner among females because they possess a shorter urethra when compared to the males.

The symptoms of urinary tract infection include:

> Pain in the lower back or abdomen

> Burning sensation when urinating

> Frequent urge to pass urine and subsequently passing only small quantities of urine

> Fever or chills

> Nausea

> Vomiting

> Fatigue/body weakness

> Headaches

> Passage of dark coloured/cloudy/blood in the urine

> Urethral discharge

The manifestation of urinary tract infection varies from one individual to another, and type of presentation could also be due to the part of the urinary system that is affected. Urinary tract infections could be asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) or lead to very serious kidney infection sometimes culminating in kidney failure.

As its name implies, urinary tract infections occur due to the presence and multiplication of bacteria in any part of the urinary system, most commonly entering through the urethra and going upwards, hence the urethra and bladder are commonly affected. This may be due to the proximity of the urethra to the anal region and the shorter length/distance of the urethra to the bladder in women which favours the spread of bacteria from to the urinary system.

Prevention of urinary tract infections includes measures like:

> Ensure liberal fluid intake, especially water. This practice helps to dilute the urine and allow frequent flushing of bacteria from the urinary tract, thus preventing infections

> Front to back wiping and NOT vice versa (i.e back to front) especially by women, due to the closeness of the urethral opening to the anal region and the increased chances of introducing bacteria into the urethra.

> Avoid douching or using harsh body products directly on the urethral opening. For example, deodorants.

> Maintain adequate hygiene of the perineal region by keeping it clean and dry.

> Urinate before and after sexual activity. This may help to flush out bacteria that have been introduced

> Frequent emptying of bladder. People are encouraged to avoid keeping urine in the bladder for a long time without voiding to limit the proliferation of bacteria or irritation of the bladder.

> It is generally advised that people drink about 6-8 glasses of water a day.

> Avoid tight-fitting underwear and use cotton underwear preferably.

Management of urinary tract infections involves taking a detailed clinical history, thorough physical examination and requesting relevant investigations by the physician. Hence, it is very important that an individual experiencing such symptoms does not just self-medicate based on the assumption that the symptoms are definitely those of UTI. For instance, feeling a burning sensation while passing urine may also occur in a person who is dehydrated. After diagnosis, the physician will recommend some treatment modality which may include drugs.

It is very important that the affected persons use medication as prescribed and ensure completion of the dosage even when they are relieved of the symptoms. Recurrent urinary tract infection when poorly treated can cause permanent kidney damage. As a result, seeking medical attention earlier will limit complications.

Health quote of the week:

“Drinking water is like washing out your insides. The water will cleanse the system, fill you up, decrease the caloric load and improve the function of all your tissues” – Kevin R. Stone