From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki met on Monday with heads of security agencies to strengthen the state’s security architecture and ensure that those behind the recent armed robbery and killings in Uromi in Esan North-East LGA are arrested and brought to book.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, after the closed-door meeting with the security chiefs, said the state is strengthening collaboration, revving up strategies and deploying technologies to make Edo uninhabitable for armed robbers and other criminal elements.

‘The synergy between the security agencies, youths and the vigilante network in the state is commendable as it has led to the recovery of some items. We applaud this cooperation and urge the people of Edo State to remain calm as we have upgraded our security architecture,’ he stated.

‘I want to let our people know that we have beefed up security in the state and urge everyone to go about their normal businesses in Edo State. These criminals have no hiding place; we would make the state hot for them.

‘We cannot reveal all information available to us now because the investigation is ongoing. Security is our collective responsibility and the Ubiaja incident should be our watchword as the cooperation led to some recoveries in that robbery attack,’ he added.

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Miller Dantawaye, said mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that such incidents don’t reoccur and perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

‘This type of incident will not happen again in Edo State. Some recoveries have already been made and investigations are ongoing. These will lead us to a level where all the perpetrators will be arrested and ensure it doesn’t happen again in Edo.

‘The Edo State Government is ready to support logistics if the need arises. Edo people should go about their lawful businesses. Vehicles have been recovered and investigation is ongoing; much will not be revealed for now,’ the commissioner stated.