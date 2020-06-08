Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, Uromi Like Minds Initiative, has donated three sets of motorbikes and 35 pieces of mobile phones with one-year subscription to a vigilance group in Uromi, Edo State.

The group said the gesture was in line with its aim of giving back to the society and supporting the constituted authority to stem the tide of insecurity within and around Esan North East Local Government Area.

The presentation, which was done at Uromi, the administrative headquarters of the local government, was witnessed by the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anslem Edenojie II, the council Chairman, Austin Okoibhole, as well as the head of the Uromi police division, Udeme Albert, the leader of the vigilance group, Gabriel Oibor, and some senior officers of other security agencies.

Chairman of the group, which has its members from across the globe, Slyvester Abumere Ekpen, expressed happiness for seeing their contribution to the security challenge in Uromi and its environs being appreciated.

Okoibhole said the donation is a motivating factor for his drive to secure the local government, which formed his reason for establishing the vigilance group about a year ago.