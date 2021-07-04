From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Joe Biden, the Government and people of the United States as they commemorate July 4th as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

The President said he is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.

He expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to grow for the mutual benefits of our two countries and our peoples.

