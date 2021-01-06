(Sputnik/NAN)

A mass demonstration in support of outgoing US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC escalated into clashes with the police, resulting in the arrest of six people, US media reported on Wednesday.

The US Congress is due to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election later in the day.

Trump supporters have been flocking to Washington from all across the country since the weekend to attend the rally and demand that pro-Biden electoral votes in swing states not be accounted for due to violations in the electoral process.

As reported by Fox News, a rally on Tuesday night began peacefully but escalated into clashes with people opposed to Trump and police officers, who fired tear spray repeatedly.

Local broadcaster WUSA 9 reported that six people were arrested on charges including illegal possession of guns and munitions, illegal possession of fireworks, and assault on a police officer.

Abundant video footage from the scene shows police officers lined up next to protesters.

A video caught a white woman punched in the face to blood by a black woman, who she said she believes was a Black Lives Matter activist.

The victim complained on camera about the police officers standing by and doing nothing to contain the attacker.

The main rally is yet ahead, however.

US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver an address at 11 am ET (16:00 GMT) as Congress will be counting the electoral votes.