Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A meeting on the threats posed by ISIS in West Africa has been scheduled to hold virtually today.

The Office of the Spokesperson, United States Department of State, disclosed the planned virtual meeting in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria.

The United States stated that along with Nigeria, both countries looked forward to convening a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on November 10 to affirm the Coalition’s commitment to countering the threat of ISIS and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa, and to supporting ongoing international efforts in the region.

“The meeting will outline the ISIS threat in West Africa and focus on ways the Coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

“The United States, and the 82-member global coalition it leads, remain fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS and its branches, which is critical to U.S. national security and that of our partners and allies,” the statement read.