Nigerian youths are to enjoy moments of training and tournament in the ongoing 2019 Lagos Open Tennis at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan, courtesy of the partnership between the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Genesis Tennis Academy, Arizona, USA.

Convener of the youth clinic, former Nigerian tennis champion, Jonathan Igbinovia, told journalists yesterday that the clinic and mini tournament became very important in order to bring back the lost glory of the sport as was in his playing days in Nigeria before he retired.

According to him, the LOC of the Lagos Open Tennis is supporting the project by creating a platform for the youth to train and compete during the ITF World Tour.

“About 80 youths will take part in the clinic, which will be in two stages. The first stage will be a two-day training between Thursday and Friday, while a mini tournament for these youths, to showcase what they have learnt, will hold between Saturday and Sunday.