Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United States Ambassador to Nigeria Stuart Symington has said in spite of the federal designation of June 12 as Democracy Day, everyday is democracy day in Nigeria.

“Today is a good day for Nigerians to underscore what they think about their democracy,” said the US envoy, speaking exclusively with Daily Sun at the Democracy Day celebration in Abuja’s Eagle Square on Wednesday.

“I just want to say one thing. And that is that in Nigeria, everyday is Democracy Day.”