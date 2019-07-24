In accordance to its threat in January, the United States government has announced visa restriction to Nigerians linked to election fraud and violence.

In a statement released yesterday by Morgan Ortagus, US Department of State spokesman, those “believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria” would be denied visas.

It said those involved, had “operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.” Saying that the action is not targeted at the government in power, the statement said it was “specific to certain individuals.”

The full text of statement: “The United States is a steadfast supporter of Nigerian democracy. We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the February and March 2019 elections and have worked to strengthen Nigerian democratic institutions and processes.

“As Nigeria marks the twentieth anniversary of a return to democratic rule this year, we remain committed to working together to continue to advance democracy and respect for human rights and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations. We condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.

“In a January 24 statement, the U.S. government said that we would consider consequences – including visa restrictions – for individuals responsible for undermining the Nigerian democratic process or for organising election-related violence. To that end, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.

“The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today (yesterday) are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people or the newly elected government. This decision reflects the Department of State’s commitment to working with the Nigerian government to realise its expressed commitment to end corruption and strengthen democracy, accountability, and respect for human rights.