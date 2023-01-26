From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has announced visa restrictions on individuals involved in undermining democratic process in Nigeria.

This was as it said it will further impose visa restrictions on individuals who undermine democratic process in the country as far as the 2023 general election is concerned.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a statement issued in Washington DC, said the United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

Blinken said: “Today, I am announcing visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process in a recent Nigerian election. Under Section 212(a)(3)C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, these individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. Additional persons who undermine the democratic process in Nigeria—including in the lead-up to, during, and following Nigeria’s 2023 elections—may be found ineligible for U.S. visas under this policy.”

Blinken further said the visa restrictions announced were specific to certain individuals and are not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria.

“The decision to impose visa restrictions reflects the commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law,” Blinken said.