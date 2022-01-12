From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States, has backed sanctions imposed on the Republic of Mali by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The United States support for ECOWAS followed a similar support by the Government of France.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government had on Sunday at its extraordinary summit in Ghana to deliberate on the political situation in Mali, dismissed plans by the Malian military junta to extend the transition period to five years.

In its resolution, the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, imposed additional sanctions on Mali which included air and land border closures, recall of member states ambassadors, a trade embargo, cut of financial aid and freezing of Mali’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States.

ECOWAS further announced the suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS member states and Mali, with the exception of essential consumer goods; pharmaceutical products; medical supplies and equipment, including materials for the control of COVID-19 products, and electricity

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a Facebook post, commended the strong actions taken by ECOWAS in the defense of democracy and stability in Mali, following its extraordinary summit on January 9.

‘We share ECOWAS’s deep disappointment with the transition government of Mali’s lack of action or progress toward organizing elections, as it committed to do following the August 2020 coup d’état. We support ECOWAS’s decision to impose additional economic and financial sanctions to urge the transition government to keep its pledge to the Malian people to return their country to democracy,’ the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

The United States further echoed ECOWAS’s concern over the likely destabilizing impact of Russia-backed Wagner group forces in Mali.

‘As noted in the Department’s statement of December 15, 2021, these forces will not bring peace to Mali and will divert resources away from the Malian Armed Forces’ fight against terrorism,’ the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria also said.