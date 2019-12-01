Nigerian US-based singing duo and brothers, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma, aka ‘Row’ and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma, aka ‘Zuwa’ of the group known as ROZE will still be hugely remembered for their thrilling performance at the AY Live at the Eko Hotel and Suites in April of this year but that is hardly the news. The hot news from their stable is the video release of their banging single ‘Patience’ which according to snippets will drop in the second week of December.

The brothers, who live and work in the United States of America have since the AY Live Show been showcasing their craft at several destinations across the world. They performed at The Grand White House, Houston, Texas and South Africa recently and are set to storm Nigeria again in December for the release of their video and for the launch of their father’s recording studio in Abuja. The U&I Ultra Modern Recording Studio owned by Hon. E.J. Agbonayinma is adjudged to be the best-equipped recording studio in Africa.

ROZE, who have never stuck to any particular genre of music because they believe it would limit their horizon, explain what the single ‘Patience’ entails and what to anticipate in the video.

“ Patience is a dancehall fused with melodic rhythm. The single was made in less than 6 hours after the beat to the track was shown to ROZE by GospelOnDeBeat. Several beats were show to ROZE by Gospel. But when he got on the beat used in the track ‘Patience’, it caught the attention of ROZE. ROZE recorded their vocals and the rest of the magic was done by gospel,” they opined.

Speaking further, they also hint on when to expect of the video

“The video for ‘Patience’ is well due and it will be out in December. It was shot in Lagos by Unlimited LA. The idea of ‘Patience’ was really random. We did not plan to record the track. However, hearing the beat, we came up with lyrics on the spot for the track. The message in ‘Patience’ is just asking others to take time when it comes to a relationship. Do not rush to do things without thinking it through,” they opined.

ROZE first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, titled ‘Time to Party,’ which was never released. However, they later reappeared in 2016, being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artist such as Style Plus. Their discography includes songs like Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good things, Impressions, Stranded and Patience.