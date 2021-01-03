From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A United States of America (USA) based businessman, Chibueze Ezenagu, has distributed about 700 bags of rice to women in Umuogbu village, Awka in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Chibueze, who hails from the area, said that he was moved to distribute the food item because of the increasing level of hunger in Nigeria which reports say has affected many households in the country.

“This one is special to me because we are celebrating Christmas and New Year. The women deserve happiness too. Instead of going to the club, I considered it better to use the money to procure these bags of rice for the women.

“This is my second time of doing this here but I have also done this in other places.

“The palliatives are just to support the women. Things are very hard in Nigeria now. There is no food, no money. A lot of people are hungry. So, this is just to support them. Some of them have young children.

“We also have other things coming up like going back to school programme and everything. Here, we have at least 700 bags of rice for all the women in Umuogbu village. Everybody has to get one bag of 10kg.

“Chibueze Ezenagu Foundation is about empowering women, youths and children. We are all about education and good living. We are just for humanitarian works. The foundation was founded in 2019.

“I give out palliatives all the time in Ufuma in Orumba North Local Government Area. My family has been doing this. So, this is natural for me. My grandmother did it, my uncles do this, my mother does this, my sisters do this, my brother does this, and I have to do it too”, he explained.

Ezenagu disclosed that he would also be distributing about 3,000 bags to schoolchildren in some schools in Awka. This, he said, he would be doing in partnership with Awka N’Aso Enwe Foundation.

“This January, I am supposed to share 3,000 schoolbags. I am actually partnering with Awka N’Aso Enwe Foundation to do this going back to school programme”, he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chairperson of Umuogbu Women, Mrs Ngozi Ozoemene popularly known as Ifediche Nwanyi, thanked their benefactor for his philanthropic act.

“We are happy with Chibueze for his kind gesture. We appreciate his philanthropy and we pray that God grants him his heart desires. And we, the recipients, are happy”, she stated.