Bunmi Ogunyale

General Overseer of Christ Unity Ministry, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Bishop Oluwafemi Iroh, has his Bishopric consecration at the weekend.

His wife, Funmilayo, a Senior Pastor, was also ordained as an apostle in a ceremony that drew many servants of God across Nigeria and abroad.

The bishopric consecration was performed under the auspices of Restoration of Grace Fellowship International (ROGFI), Alabama, United States of America (USA). The new bishop and the apostle were consecrated by ROFGI Founder, Bishop Marcus Glessman, in company with ROGFI President from Cameroon, Bishop Mbamba Aristides, Bishop Julius Agani (executive vice president, ROGFI from Kenya), Bishop Inyang Asuquo and Bishop Francis Shopekan.

Glessman described Iroh as one of the cleric Nigeria should be proud of, adding that God sees in Iroh good qualities of a leader and the commitment to propagate the Gospel of Jesus Christ with a lot of sacrifices, hence his consecration as a bishop by his organisation.

Iroh, native of Sagamu, Ogun State, said his new office is a call to serve God and humanity than he had been doing before. He noted that he was reluctant to take the bishopric office when he received the letter, not until he heard directly from God.

“This new role in the vineyard of God is for me to do more to serve God and humanity,” he said.