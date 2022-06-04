A United States-based pressure group, the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, Inc. (NACJD), has urged Nigerians to stand solidly behind Peter Obi’s selfless vision to usher in a new Nigeria nation where everybody will be proud to answer a Nigerian.

In a press statement jointly signed by Prof. Eddy Oparaoji and Chijioke Ndukwu, the Washington DC-based body lamented that the reason the country has continued to lag behind other countries of the world that got their independence at the same time with Nigeria is because of the absence, over the years, of selfless leadership which is ready to place national above parochial, selfish interests.

The cumulative effect of the over 60 years of neglect, it added, is that the country has continued to wallow in “economic downturn, poverty, high unemployment, acute insecurity, and growing calls for referendums, secession and wanton destruction of lives and property.”

