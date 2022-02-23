From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

US-based Nigerian entertainer Chinonso Kelvin Nonyelu, popularly known as Dj freshyk, has teamed up with afro-beats music artists Nestraya and Shizem to release his debut single titled, “Body”.

Mixed and produced by Young D, the song talked about groovy love and admiration for someone special. It unpacks sweet melodies and influxes elements of afro tunes, indicating Dj Freshy’s undoubted talent and an unrelentless approach to cement his place in the music industry.

The song which is currently distributed by Primemusicpartners across headlines has been tipped to gain fame and become one of the street anthems around the world.

Dj Freshyk, who expressed excitement over his first release, stated that he was moved by his passion for good music and releasing something fresh off from the norm.

‘I love to be unique. I don’t believe in trends. This project has been on my desk for several years and I felt I needed to do more to make it perfect enough before releasing it out there.

‘I am glad to have my brother Shizem and friend Nestraya on this. “Body” is out to make a bold statement and am sure all the fans will love it,’ he said.