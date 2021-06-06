Coming three months after the release of his two singles, Ojomiloju and Mogberi, US-based journalist and author, Deba Uwadiae on Thursday May 27, the Children’s Day, dropped a 7-track album titled, Hallelujah Amen.

According to the reporter turned-singer, “There is no other way to express gratitude to God at this period than singing ‘Hallelujah Amen’ for bringing the pandemic under control.”

Produced by Theo Odiifuo of OD4 Music, the album parades other tracks including One World One Nation, Streetlight Out, Kose, Osa, Ojomiloju and Mogberi. However, a sneak preview of the album reveals that it is divided into secular and non-secular music. Three of the songs – Hallelujah Amen, Osa and Ojomoloju – are religious, with the beats flowing in Afro, samba and reggae music. Also, aside English, the songs are rendered in two other Nigerian languages – Yoruba and Edo.

The album, which was released on all digital platforms including Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Tik Tok, Media Net and YouTube, has an accompanying video for the title song, Hallelujah Amen. “The remaining six tracks will be supported by videos as well,” Uwadiae affirmed.

Commenting, Columbus-based legal practitioner and producer of Legal Angle, Emmanuel Olawale described the musician as “a man of multiple talents. It’s like your talent is unending.”

Uwadiae is the publisher of New Americans magazine and author of Coming to America: Early Life in America and Citizenship. He oversees activities at the New American Community Information Center in Columbus, Ohio.