By Perpetua Egesimba

A 19-year-old US based Nigerian Singer, Great Oghenemaro, popularly known by his stage name as Mogream is set to drop his new Singles “Give Me Love”.

Born in 2001, the talented Mogream started his musical journey after watching Wizkid’s “Holla At Your Boy” music video at age nine.

Apart from his great songwriting skills noticeable on “Give Me Love”, Mogream displays exceptional vocal pattern capable of sending soothing signals down the spines of anyone who comes in contact with the song.

Thematically, “Give Me Love” is an extra-ordinary love song laced with unique Afro-beat sound. The song promises to be one of the best love songs that made it out of Nigeria’s music industry in the year 2020.

The Warri born is an embodiment of amazing music talent as he writes songs and performs like a veteran with decades of experience doing Afro-beats.

At age 14, music has already become a big part of Mogream’s life as he turned a popular figure within his hometowm for writing amazing song covers and putting up show-killing performances at birthday parties, schools and events.

Mogream who left Nigeria in 2017 for Texas, United States of America in pursuit of a degree in Computer Science at Mountain View College has been getting himself ready for a big break into the music industry.

His new song, “Give Me Love,” which will be released on 11th December 2020 marks his first good shot at professional music.

From the first piano sound in the song to the last snare beat, Mogream proved himself beyond all doubts that he is one of the fresh breeds of Afro-beat artistes worth looking out for in the music industry.