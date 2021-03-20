US-based Nigerian Afro dancehall musician, Heph B aka Linkupbwoy, is on a steady rise.

The dreadlocked star, who is currently putting finishing touches to his new album, Amarii billed for release in summer, has landed a lucrative deal that will have him feature on a big celebrity album, Miungu Ya Muziki in the United States.

Produced by Bentley Records in collaboration with Beatbopper and Di President, the album is a compilation of various artistes with unique sounds across the world, including the likes of Jamaican dancehall artiste, Bounty killa, American rapper, Gucci Mane and Sean Kingston joining Ghanaian Epixode, who is headlining the album.