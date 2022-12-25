From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

In the spirit of think-home-philosophy, an Nnewi-born basketball player based in the United States, Chimezie Metu has constructed a magnificent basketball court and handed over to his Nnewi community.

Mr Metu, who did the project through his foundation, Chimezie Metu Foundation said during the handover that he decided to introduce the aspect of sports in Nnewi for the benefit of the community and Anambra State generally, as it is the first of its kind in the State.

Father of the donor, Sir James Metu who represented his son at the event said that Chimezie began to develop interest in basketball at a tender age.

“We came back to Nigeria from US and lived here for seven years. We went back to US when he was twelve. He started playing for schools including High School. He has always shown interest in younger ones, trying to discover them as he has been discovered. He wants the younger ones to discover their talents in this aspect of of game.

“The foundation will soon build its center here in Nnewi. All the founder wants to do is to make sure that those who are interested in the sports are able to develop their talents. He has given them the opportunity to learn it.

Mother of the donor, Nonye said her son did the project to stop the youth from wandering the streets.

She disclosed that she never stopped Chimezie when she discovered his interest in basketball, that she rather encouraged him.

The President-General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi (Nnewi town union), Dr Maduka Atuenyi expressed happiness for the new sports introduced in Nnewi.

“I’m so happy about this development which will help the youth not to be restive for want of something positive to do. This will take many youths out of the streets. We appreciate this and we expect that more will come, ” Dr Atuenyi said.

One of the personalities at the event, Dr Emma Nsoedo described it is a gift of immeasurable value not just for the immediate moment but for the potential future value that would translate to basketball talents that may transcend the shores of Nigeria.

“What took place on Tuesday December 22 at Nnewi High School was supposed to be a quiet handover of the completed basketball project by the Chimezie Metu Foundation which was handed over to Nnewi community. However, by the time the short ceremony was conducted, the place had become a beehive of activity. A lot of youths present instantly showed interest, ” he said.

It was gathered that the contractor who designed and built the court was Arc Onochie Zube of Mode Design and Build. Arc Onochie handed over the finished court to Sir Metu who formally handed over the basket ball court to the Nnewi Crown Prince, Barrister Obi Orizu as he stood in for Igwe KON Orizu III, and also, on behalf of the Old Boys of Nnewi High School.

The Crown Prince expressed gratitude on behalf of His Royal Highness, Igwe KON Orizu III, and the entire Nnewi community that one of their sons took the initiative to build what observers described as a world-class basketball court for the community.