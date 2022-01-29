From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

It was a day of glamour and entertainment at the weekend, as popular Nollywood actors, actresses and comedians joined US based philanthropist and businessman, Dr Kemdi Chino Opara, the CEO/ Founder of the Kemdi Chino Opara Foundation (KCOF), as he unveiled his new Nollywood film ” Ebube ” as he celebrated his birthday at his country home in Obazu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

He disclosed that the new Nollywood flick will be premiered in cinemas and broadcast stations across the country respectively.

Dr. Opara, through his Foundation has being discovering fresh talents within and outside Owerri, as well as providing unique opportunities for youths interested in making a career of their talents either as actors /actress or musicians, as well as the financial empowerment of the youths

Also speaking at the event , Chris Oge Kalu (DGN), Producer and Director of the movie titled “EBUBE “, who led other Nollywood actors and actresses to the occasion was full of gratitude to the celebrant for giving the youths the opportunity to showcase their talents and prayed God to grant Dr. Kemdi Opara good health and long life while wishing him success in his future endeavours .

Shama Melody ,an Owerri Popular Bongo Muscian , including the likes of Shama Melody, an upcoming gospel artistes Onyinyechi Favour and Ada Akubuo, as well as comedians who thrilled the audience.

Some of the dignitaries who attended the occasion were Chief Louis Opara, Chief Oliver Egejuru, Prince Lemmy Akakem, Amaechi Muonagor, Vincent Opurum, Emma Duru HRH. Eze Possible Uche Austin, HRH. Eze Godwin Ejiogu, Amb. Charles Steve Eboh, Prof. Jamchike Adiele,amongst others.