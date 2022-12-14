From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A US-based university don, Prof Adekunle Oloki, has accused the wife of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, Kafayat, of preventing him from having access to his daughter.

He told the District Customary Court, Erin-Osun, Osun State, that Kafayat who was his ex-wife, refused to let him speak with his daughter since she took her to the palace.

But, counsel to the defendant, SB Ajibade, said Professor Oloki has abandoned the girl and he has not shown any seriousness to see his daughter.

He denied the accusation that the monarch’s wife is preventing him from seeing his daughter, “saying that he would see his daughter if he is ready.”

But, counsel to the plaintiff, Mrs Asafa Olaore, said the claim that the Professor has not attempted to talk to his daughter is untrue.

She explained that several efforts made to talk to the girl have always been frustrated by her mother.

The counsel posited that access does not have to be physical but the woman did not allow the plaintiff to talk to his child at all.

The president of the court, KB Adeyinka, advised the counsels to settle the issue of access between themselves and adjourned the matter to February 23 for a definite hearing.