US-based Nigerian singing siblings, Eghosa Rodney Agbonayinma (Row) and Osazuwa Michael Agbonayinma (Zuwa), who go by the stage name, Roze, are right now in the country for the video shoot of their new single, Patience, which will be performed at the AY Live show coming up at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Easter Sunday.

After shaking the African continent with their hit single, ‘A Whole Night’ in 2018, Roze started their 2019 journey on a good note, with the release of another single, ‘Stranded’ in February.

“We are back in the country to perform at the AY Live show coming up on Easter Sunday, April 21 at Eko Hotels and Suites. We are really excited about that. We will be performing our new track, Patience produced by Gospelondabeat and we will be working on the video for the track as well,” Roze said.

While explaining what their new single, Patience is all about, Roze stated: “Patience is a dancehall fused with melodic rhythm. The single was made in less than six hours. The video for Patience will be done in a couple of days in Lagos. The idea of Patience was really random. We did not plan to record the track. However, hearing the beat, we came up with lyrics on the spot for the track. The message in Patience is just asking others to take time when it comes to a relationship. Do not rush to do things without thinking it through.”

Roze first appeared in 2014 while working on a test project, Time to Party, which was never released. However, they later reappeared in 2016, having being introduced to producer, Mekoyo, who has produced for artistes such as Styl Plus. Their discography includes songs like Too Much, All These Things, The Whole Night, Good Things, Impressions, Stranded, and Patience.