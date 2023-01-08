From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Mrs. Ngozi Anyanwu (nee Ezugworie), a teacher in the United States of America, has donated an ultra modern library and information technology (IT) building to Government Technical College Edem-Ani, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State to assist students in their education.

In a remark yesterday in Nsukka during the inauguration and handover of the library facility that is equipped with books, laptops, tables, chairs, bookshelves, IT, and conference rooms, Anyanwu said that she decided to build and equip the library to enable students of the college to have easy access to knowledge and information.

“As a teacher in a public school in Chicago, United States, I know that the library plays a vital role in education as it enables students to have easy access to knowledge and information.

“I built this library and equipped it so that students of this college will enjoy numerous benefits of the library and record excellence in their academic performance.

«I advise staff and students of this college to make judicious use of this library so that my aim and money invested will not be in vain,» she said.

Anyanwu, a native of Edem-Ani in Nsukka LG of Enugu State but married to an indigene of Imo state, stated further that her aim for donating the library was to assist government in education as government cannot do it alone.

“We should all assist the government in funding education as government can do it alone. Developed countries of the world have better education because everybody is assisting government in funding education,” she said.

The Chairman of Nsukka LG, Chief Walter Ozioko, who was represented by the Supervisor for Education, Mrs Chinanye Aroh, commended Anyanwu for investing in education of her brothers and sisters and urged other Nsukka sons and daughters in Diaspora to emulate her good example.