From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has commenced interview waiver programme for certain visa renewals in the country.

The United States Embassy, Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said beginning from March 30, 2022, it will begin processing certain non-immigrant visa renewal applications without requiring an interview.

Visas in such categories, according to the Embassy of the United States, are the B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only).

The Embassy of the United States also said the development included where the applicant previously received a U.S. non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application.

Others listed by the Embassy are: “The previous visa was issued in Nigeria. The previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa. The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa. The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States (even if they later received a pardon or waiver).

“The applicant has never worked without authorization or overstayed in the United States; and the applicant has not had any significant life changes.”

The United States added that each applicant must individually meet all the requirements.

