From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has commenced interview waiver programme for certain visa renewals in the country.

The United States Embassy, Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said beginning from March 30, 2022, it will begin processing certain non-immigrant visa renewal applications without requiring an interview.

Visas in such categories, according to the Embassy of the United States, are the B1/B2, F, M, J (academic only), H, L, or C1/D (combined only).

The Embassy of the United States also said the development included where the applicant previously received a U.S. non-immigrant visa that expired within the last 24 months, or will expire in the next three months from the date of application.

Others listed by the Embassy are: “The previous visa was issued in Nigeria.

“The previous visa was a full validity, multiple entry visa.

“The applicant is applying for the same visa classification as the prior approved visa.

“The applicant has never been arrested or convicted of any crime in the United States (even if they later received a pardon or waiver).

“The applicant has never worked without authorization or overstayed in the United States; and the applicant has not had any significant life changes.”

The United States added that each applicant must individually meet all the requirements.

The Embassy of the United States said: “Please note, a parent’s qualifications cannot extend to a child. The child must independently meet each requirement. The number of applicants accepted for the Interview Waiver Program may initially be limited.

“Qualified applicants seeking to utilize this no-interview program must set an appointment for document review online at ustraveldocs.com/ng. On the date and time of the appointment, the applicant must drop off all necessary documents at the address specified in their appointment letter: DS-160 confirmation page, Valid passport and previous passports containing the most recent visa to the present, I-20 and I-901 SEVIS receipt, DS-2019 (if applicable), New passport photo, Copy of parent’s visa (if minor).

“Applicants will not have access to their passport until processing is completed. Processing times may vary, but are expected to be up to two months. In cases where an interview is deemed necessary, the embassy will return the passport and notify the applicant to set an appointment to appear in person.

“Application fees will remain the same and can be found at travel.state.gov. ($160 USD for non-petition-based non-immigrant visas, and $190 USD for petition-based non-immigrant visa categories.)”

The United States further said third parties unaffiliated with its embassy in Abuja may seek to take advantage of various visa services to target visa applicants with fraudulent offers or claims.

“Remember to rely on information only from genuine sources: travel.state.gov, ng.usembassy.gov/visas/, and ustraveldocs.com/ng. Applicants should fill out their own forms and make appointments themselves using official websites,” the Embassy of the United States concluded.