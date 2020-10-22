Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has condemned the use of excessive force on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos by supposed military forces.

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a statement issued on the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and the Tuesday night shooting incident on protesters, said the United States welcomed an immediate investigation into the incidence.

‘The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury. We welcome an immediate investigation into any use of excessive force by members of the security forces. Those involved should be held to account in accordance with Nigerian law,’ Secretary Pompeo said.

Mr Pompeo further said the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression were essential human rights and core democratic principles.

‘We call on the security services to show maximum restraint and respect fundamental rights and for demonstrators to remain peaceful. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families,’ Pompeo also said.