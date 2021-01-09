From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, has expressed gratitude to Nigerians for their solidarity and support during the siege laid by protesters on the United States Capitol last Wednesday.

Leonard expressed the appreciation of the United States Government to Nigerians in a statement made available to Saturday Sun in Abuja by the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria.

“Our heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Nigeria who sent messages of support during Wednesday’s difficult hours,” Leonard said.

The United States envoy further said: “The enduring friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Nigeria will endure and thrive as we work to perfect our union and our democracy.”

Leonard also said the United States Congress has completed its constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and affirmed the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris.

While saying that both Biden and Harris will be sworn into office and a peaceful transfer of power will occur on January 20, 2021, Leonard added that lawlessness and rioting are always unacceptable.

“The criminals who stormed the U.S. Capitol will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States,” Leonard stated.