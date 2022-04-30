Nosa Okunbo, son of late Nigerian business mogul, investor and philanthropist, captain Hosa Okunbo, has revealed what partly triggered his decision to choose basketball as a career.

The teenager, who is 6ft 8inch tall, plays college basketball in the United States after he left the United Kingdom for tertiary education.

He is the youngest recipient of Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award for his participation in community service with High achievers in the UK and the Heart of Gold Foundation in Nigeria, through which he has continued to use his connections in basketball to give back to Nigerians.

Nosa Okunbo was also awarded the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his involvement in Africa To The World (ATTW), a non-profit organization he founded this year.

Nosa Okunbo developed the ambition to become a professional footballer in the UK, having grown up there, with football as its most common sport.

However, the change of environment endeared the young man to another sport, in which legends have left the imprint of their greatness.

“It was a big decision I had to make, to quit football after already being an established football player back home and to move across the world and start a completely new sport”, said Nosa Okunbo.

The Nigerian, who has been described by his teammates as “a wonder kid”, credited coaches who have worked with him as well as his height for his love for basketball.

“My love for basketball is partially accredited to my height, because a lot of coaches would often tell me how I could really succeed playing basketball”, Nosa Okunbo noted.

The Hotchkiss School graduate has since been making impact in the game. The 17-year-old forward who left Lawrenceville Prep School, New Jersey in 2020, transferred schools the same year as a Rising Junior, following an impressive season.

Nosa Okunbo , who has been tipped by basketball commentators to become a big star in the future, recently spoke about the position of his family on his decision to play basketball.

“My family has been very supportive to some extent, but like every other Nigerian parents my academics always come first,” Nosa Okunbo stated.