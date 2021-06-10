From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government, has condemned the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria.

This was even as the United States expressed concern over the directive by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to all broadcast stations in the country to suspend patronage to Twitter.

The United States Department of State, made the condemnation in a statement issued Thursday evening by its Spokesperson, Ned Price.

The United States also condemned threats by the Federal Government to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter.

“The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter. The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies,” Price said.

The United States further called on the Federal Government to respect Nigerians’ right to freedom of expression by reversing the suspension.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension,” Price also said.