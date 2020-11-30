By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States has condemned the attack on farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement issued in Abuja, also commiserated with the families and friends of those who lost their lives during the incident, including those who were kidnapped.

The United States said the abhorrent attacks were a stark reminder of why it stood with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice.

‘The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

‘These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice,’ the United States said.

Read also: Buhari sends delegation to Borno over farmers killing