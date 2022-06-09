From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The United States government has condoled with the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, over last Sunday’s terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Also, the state government has confirmed that 40 persons out of the 127 involved in the attack were killed, leaving 61 survivors currently on admission in different hospitals and 26 already discharged.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a letter to Governor Akeredolu, dated 7th June 2022 and signed by the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, the US extended its heartfelt condolences to the people of Ondo State, and the Owo community in particular.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, said in a statement that the US condemned the attack in the strongest terms while expressing its concern over the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

The letter reads “On behalf of the United States and the staff of the USA Mission in Nigeria, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to you, Ondo State and the Owo community for the horrific event and lives lost at St. Francis Catholic Church on Sunday, June 5.

“This tragedy saddens us deeply and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“The United States condemns this attack in the strongest terms and we are concerned with the growing pattern of violence that afflicts communities across Nigeria.

“We remain steadfast in our efforts to support Nigeria in enhancing civilian security throughout the country. Once again, please accept our deepest condolences.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .