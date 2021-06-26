The Government of the United States of America has congratulated the people of Madagascar on the country’s Independence Day on Saturday.

A message by US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said: “The United States values our strong relationship with Madagascar, which is buttressed by our mutual commitment to addressing climate change and fostering inclusive economic development.”

The message said the US looks forward to continued cooperation to advance democratic good governance, human rights, and sustainable growth for the Malagasy people in the years to come. (PANA/NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.