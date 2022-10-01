From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United States Government has congratulated Nigeria on its 62nd independence anniversary.

This was even as the United States assured Nigeria of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, and promote respect for human rights, among others.

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “On behalf of the United States of America, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence.

“The partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship. The United States is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Nigeria.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Blinken also said the United States looked forward to expanding its relationship over the coming year and advancing the mutual interests.

“The United States joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations,” Blinken also said.