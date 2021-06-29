The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has congratulated the people of Seychelles on the 45th anniversary of their independence which falls on Tuesday.

In a message, Mr Blinken said the US recognises the historic nature of Seychelles’ 2020 elections and the peaceful transition of power that followed, which reinforced the country’s strong democratic values.

“We value our strong bilateral relationship, which is an anchor for peace and security in the region, and we look forward to building this relationship even further through many years of continued cooperation,” he said. (PANA/NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.