In 2021, the United States Consulate General in Lagos awarded $1.02 million to civic organisations to implement projects across the 17 states in southern Nigeria.

In a statement yesterday, the consulate said the funded projects addressed the themes of bolstering outreach to underserved communities, promoting respect for human rights and transparency in government, empowerment of women and youths, and teacher training and STEM education.

Other themes included entrepreneurship, media literacy, combatting misinformation as well as fostering a robust alumni network. The Consulate supported United States exchange alumni efforts to utilise the skills, knowledge, and networks gained through their exchange programme experiences to address challenges faced by communities across southern Nigeria.

“Our exchange alumni organised clean-up campaigns, taught others job skills, marched to show support for combatting gender-based violence, promoted technology in the classroom, and raised awareness of illegal wildlife trafficking,” the consulate said.

The alumni-led projects were selected for their strong sustainability plans, and many will continue past the grant period through volunteer work and other funding sources.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

US Consulate Public Affairs Officer, Stephen Ibelli, praised the US alumni commitment in working to improve the lives of community members through sustainable projects.

According to him, the consulate’s alumni focused grant projects is part of the US government’s efforts to support Nigeria’s economic development, improve livelihoods, and strengthen communities.

“We are proud to work with such an immensely energetic and creative community of alumni-led organisations and individuals committed to strengthening communities and empowering fellow Nigerians,” Ibelli said.