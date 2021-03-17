The Consulate of the United States in Lagos and the U.S. Government Exchange Alumni Association yesterday called for more inclusion for Nigerian women in leadership and governance.

The call was made during the commemoration of the 2021 Women’s History Month held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The event was organized by the U.S. Government Exchange Alumni Association (USGEAA).

In his opening remarks, U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs, Mr. Aruna Amirthanayagam noted that economic empowerment of women is crucial to the development of every country. According to him, without women’s inclusive participation in society, any gains in economic growth and development, as well as advances in science and technology, are unsustainable.

The United States government launched a variety of programs, including the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, TechWomen Program, African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) and the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. Economically, women make their families, communities and countries stronger.

“The U.S. Mission in Nigeria recognizes the importance of women’s inclusion for national security and economic growth, which is why the White House launched the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, which supports women through various capacity building programs, mentorship seminars, and entrepreneurship programs,” Amirthanayagam said.

Contributing, the acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Stephen Okodudu said the university management is consistently looking at ways to promote women’s equal participation within the campus community. He urged all in the university community to commit to the goal of advancing women in the public sphere.

As part of activities marking the event, USGEA recognized women who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment in Rivers State.